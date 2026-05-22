Michael Harris II And Braves Face Nationals On May 22

Harris is hitting for a .298 BA, .324 OBP and .524 SLG with a 19.9% strikeout rate and a 4% walk rate. His OPS is .848 and he has scored 22 runs. In 176 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs (20th in MLB) and driven in 29 runs. Harris has recorded three steals on three attempts. In his most recent appearance, he hit two homers in his most recent game (going 2-for-5) against the Marlins.

The Nationals will look to Richard Lovelady (2-2) in his third start of the season.

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