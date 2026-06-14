Michael Harris II And Braves Play Mets On June 14
Michael Harris II and the Atlanta Braves will square off against the New York Mets at Citi Field, on Sunday, June 14 at 1:40 p.m. ET. Harris has +370 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.
What It Means
Harris is hitting for a .303 BA, .335 OBP and .515 SLG with a 20.5% strikeout rate and a 4.3% walk rate. His OPS is .849 and he has scored 33 runs. In 254 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs and driven in 41 runs. He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his previous game against the Mets.
Freddy Peralta (4-5) takes the mound for the Mets in his 15th start of the season. He has a 4.04 ERA in 78 2/3 innings pitched, with 79 strikeouts.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.