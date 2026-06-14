Michael Harris II And Braves Play Mets On June 14

Harris is hitting for a .303 BA, .335 OBP and .515 SLG with a 20.5% strikeout rate and a 4.3% walk rate. His OPS is .849 and he has scored 33 runs. In 254 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs and driven in 41 runs. He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his previous game against the Mets.

Freddy Peralta (4-5) takes the mound for the Mets in his 15th start of the season. He has a 4.04 ERA in 78 2/3 innings pitched, with 79 strikeouts.

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