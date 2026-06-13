Michael Harris II And Braves Square Off Against Mets On June 13

Harris is hitting for a .304 BA, .336 OBP and .506 SLG with a 20% strikeout rate and a 4.4% walk rate. His OPS is .842 and he has scored 32 runs. In 250 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 40 runs. In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Mets.

Sean Manaea takes the mound for his first start of the season for the Mets.

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