Michael Harris II And Braves Square Off Against Mets On June 13
Michael Harris II and his Atlanta Braves will face the New York Mets at Citi Field, on Saturday, June 13 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Harris has +440 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday morning.
What It Means
Harris is hitting for a .304 BA, .336 OBP and .506 SLG with a 20% strikeout rate and a 4.4% walk rate. His OPS is .842 and he has scored 32 runs. In 250 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 40 runs. In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Mets.
Sean Manaea takes the mound for his first start of the season for the Mets.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.