Michael Harris II And Braves Face Mets On June 12

Harris is hitting for a .306 BA, .339 OBP and .513 SLG with a 19.2% strikeout rate and a 4.5% walk rate. His OPS is .852 and he has scored 31 runs. In 245 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 40 runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0 for 5) against the White Sox.

The Mets are sending Nolan McLean (3-4) to make his 14th start of the season. He is 3-4 with a 3.98 ERA and 82 strikeouts in 72 1/3 innings pitched.

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