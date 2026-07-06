Michael Harris II And Braves Face Mets On July 6

Harris is hitting for a .302 BA, .335 OBP and .505 SLG with a 20.1% strikeout rate and a 4.7% walk rate. His OPS is .840 and he has scored 42 runs. In 319 plate appearances, he has hit 16 home runs and driven in 51 runs. Harris has recorded five steals on six attempts. He racked up three RBI (going 2-for-5 with ) in his previous game against the Mets.

Freddy Peralta makes the start for the Mets, his 19th of the season. He is 5-7 with a 4.81 ERA and 92 strikeouts in 95 1/3 innings pitched.

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