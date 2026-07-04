Michael Harris II And Braves Take On Mets On July 4

Harris is hitting for a .296 BA, .330 OBP and .495 SLG with a 20.1% strikeout rate and a 4.9% walk rate. His OPS is .825 and he has scored 38 runs. In 309 plate appearances, he has hit 15 home runs and driven in 46 runs. Harris has recorded five steals on six attempts. He racked up two hits (going 2 for 4 with a home run and two RBIs) in his last appearance against the Mets.

Sean Manaea (1-3 with a 4.71 ERA and 64 strikeouts in 63 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Mets, his fifth of the season.

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