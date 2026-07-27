Michael Harris II And Braves Square Off Against Mets On July 27

Harris is hitting for a .298 BA, .326 OBP and .504 SLG with a 19.5% strikeout rate and a 3.8% walk rate. His OPS is .830 and he has scored 53 runs. In 399 plate appearances, he has hit 19 home runs and driven in 61 runs. Harris has recorded six steals on seven attempts. In his previous appearance, he went 1 for 5 against the Orioles.

Zach Thornton (1-1) gets the starting nod for the Mets in his fifth start of the season. He has a 1.93 ERA in 23 1/3 innings pitched, with 17 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.