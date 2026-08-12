Michael Harris II And Braves Take On Mets On Aug. 12

Harris is hitting for a .293 BA, .322 OBP and .493 SLG with a 19.5% strikeout rate and a 3.9% walk rate. His OPS is .815 and he has scored 59 runs. In 457 plate appearances, he has hit 20 home runs and driven in 67 runs. Harris has recorded six steals on nine attempts. He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Mets.

Zach Thornton (3-2) gets the starting nod for the Mets in his eighth start of the season. He's put together a 2.52 ERA in 39 1/3 innings pitched, with 27 strikeouts.

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