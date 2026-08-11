Michael Harris II And Braves Square Off Against Mets On Aug. 11

Harris is hitting for a .292 BA, .320 OBP and .494 SLG with a 19.4% strikeout rate and a 3.8% walk rate. His OPS is .814 and he has scored 59 runs. In 453 plate appearances, he has hit 20 home runs and driven in 67 runs. Harris has recorded six steals on eight attempts. In his last appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2 for 5 with a double) against the Mets.

Nolan McLean (8-7) takes the mound for the Mets in his 24th start of the season. He's put together a 3.51 ERA in 130 2/3 innings pitched, with 156 strikeouts.

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