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Michael Harris II
Atlanta Braves

Michael Harris II

Atlanta Braves • #23 CF

Michael Harris II And Braves Face Mets On Aug. 10

Michael Harris II and the Atlanta Braves will face the New York Mets at Truist Park, on Monday, Aug. 10 at 7:15 p.m. ET. Harris has +390 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Harris is hitting for a .291 BA, .319 OBP and .493 SLG with a 19.2% strikeout rate and a 3.8% walk rate. His OPS is .812 and he has scored 58 runs. In 448 plate appearances, he has hit 20 home runs and driven in 67 runs. Harris has recorded six steals on eight attempts. In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Yankees.

Christian Scott makes the start for the Mets, his 17th of the season. He is 3-3 with a 3.15 ERA and 92 strikeouts in 74 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Michael Harris II

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