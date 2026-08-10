Michael Harris II And Braves Face Mets On Aug. 10

Harris is hitting for a .291 BA, .319 OBP and .493 SLG with a 19.2% strikeout rate and a 3.8% walk rate. His OPS is .812 and he has scored 58 runs. In 448 plate appearances, he has hit 20 home runs and driven in 67 runs. Harris has recorded six steals on eight attempts. In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Yankees.

Christian Scott makes the start for the Mets, his 17th of the season. He is 3-3 with a 3.15 ERA and 92 strikeouts in 74 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.