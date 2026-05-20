Michael Harris II And Braves Square Off Against Marlins On May 20

Harris is hitting for a .291 BA, .319 OBP and .494 SLG with a 19.9% strikeout rate and a 4.2% walk rate. His OPS is .813 and he has scored 19 runs. In 166 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 26 runs. Harris has recorded three steals on three attempts. In his last appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2 for 5 with a home run and two RBIs) against the Marlins.

The Marlins will send Janson Junk (2-4) to make his 10th start of the season. He is 2-4 with a 4.14 ERA and 37 strikeouts in 50 2/3 innings pitched.

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