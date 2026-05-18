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Michael Harris II
Atlanta Braves

Michael Harris II

Atlanta Braves • #23 CF

Michael Harris II And Braves Face Marlins On May 18

Michael Harris II and his Atlanta Braves will face the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park, on Monday, May 18 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Harris has +440 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Harris is hitting for a .293 BA, .323 OBP and .487 SLG with a 19% strikeout rate and a 4.4% walk rate. His OPS is .809 and he has scored 18 runs. In 158 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 24 runs. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 4) against the Red Sox.

Max Meyer (3-0 with a 3.21 ERA and 54 strikeouts in 47 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Marlins, his 10th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Michael Harris II

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