Michael Harris II And Braves Face Marlins On May 18
Michael Harris II and his Atlanta Braves will face the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park, on Monday, May 18 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Harris has +440 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.
What It Means
Harris is hitting for a .293 BA, .323 OBP and .487 SLG with a 19% strikeout rate and a 4.4% walk rate. His OPS is .809 and he has scored 18 runs. In 158 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 24 runs. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 4) against the Red Sox.
Max Meyer (3-0 with a 3.21 ERA and 54 strikeouts in 47 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Marlins, his 10th of the season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.