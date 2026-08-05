Michael Harris II And Braves Square Off Against Marlins On Aug. 5

Harris is hitting for a .287 BA, .317 OBP and .489 SLG with a 19.3% strikeout rate and a 4% walk rate. His OPS is .806 and he has scored 54 runs. In 429 plate appearances, he has hit 20 home runs and driven in 64 runs. Harris has recorded six steals on seven attempts. In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Marlins.

Eury Perez makes the start for the Marlins, his 20th of the season. He is 5-8 with a 3.44 ERA and 112 strikeouts in 104 2/3 innings pitched.

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