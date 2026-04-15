Michael Harris II And Braves Face Marlins On April 15

Harris is hitting for a .241 BA, .279 OBP and .362 SLG with a 21.3% strikeout rate and a 4.9% walk rate. His OPS is .641 and he has scored five runs. In 61 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in seven runs. Harris has recorded one steal on one attempt. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Marlins.

Chris Paddack (0-2) makes the start for the Marlins, his third of the season.

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