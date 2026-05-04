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Michael Harris II
Atlanta Braves

Michael Harris II

Atlanta Braves • #23 CF

Michael Harris II And Braves Play Mariners On May 4

Michael Harris II and his Atlanta Braves will take on the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, on Monday, May 4 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Harris has +410 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Harris is hitting for a .321 BA, .354 OBP and .557 SLG with a 17.7% strikeout rate and a 5.3% walk rate. His OPS is .911, which ranks 19th in MLB, and he has scored 13 runs. In 113 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 22 runs. Harris has recorded two steals on two attempts. He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Rockies.

The Mariners are sending Logan Gilbert (1-3) to the mound to make his eighth start of the season. He is 1-3 with a 4.03 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 38 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Michael Harris II

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