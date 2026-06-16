Michael Harris II And Braves Square Off Against Giants On June 16

Harris is hitting for a .303 BA, .337 OBP and .512 SLG with a 20.2% strikeout rate and a 4.7% walk rate. His OPS is .850 and he has scored 34 runs. In 258 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs and driven in 41 runs. He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Mets.

Adrian Houser (2-6) gets the starting nod for the Giants in his 14th start of the season. He has a 5.54 ERA in 65 2/3 innings pitched, with 46 strikeouts.

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