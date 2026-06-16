Michael Harris II And Braves Square Off Against Giants On June 16
Michael Harris II and the Atlanta Braves will take on the San Francisco Giants at Truist Park, on Tuesday, June 16 at 7:15 p.m. ET. Harris has +440 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.
What It Means
Harris is hitting for a .303 BA, .337 OBP and .512 SLG with a 20.2% strikeout rate and a 4.7% walk rate. His OPS is .850 and he has scored 34 runs. In 258 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs and driven in 41 runs. He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Mets.
Adrian Houser (2-6) gets the starting nod for the Giants in his 14th start of the season. He has a 5.54 ERA in 65 2/3 innings pitched, with 46 strikeouts.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.