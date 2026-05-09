Michael Harris II And Braves Square Off Against Dodgers On May 9

Harris is hitting for a .319 BA, .349 OBP and .529 SLG with a 17.5% strikeout rate and a 4.8% walk rate. His OPS is .879 and he has scored 14 runs. In 126 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 22 runs. Harris has recorded two steals on two attempts. He reached base in all four of his plate appearances (4 for 4) in his last appearance against the Dodgers.

Blake Snell will start for the Dodgers, his first this season.

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