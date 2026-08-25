Michael Harris II And Braves Face Dodgers On Aug. 25

Harris is hitting for a .294 BA, .320 OBP and .493 SLG with a 19.6% strikeout rate and a 3.6% walk rate. His OPS is .813 and he has scored 62 runs. In 500 plate appearances, he has hit 21 home runs and driven in 71 runs. Harris has recorded seven steals on 10 attempts. He hit a home run while going 1-for-5 in his previous game against the Brewers.

Tyler Glasnow (3-0) takes the mound for the Dodgers in his eighth start of the season. He has a 2.72 ERA in 39 2/3 innings pitched, with 49 strikeouts.

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