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Michael Harris II
Atlanta Braves

Michael Harris II

Atlanta Braves • #23 CF

Michael Harris II And Braves Face Dodgers On Aug. 25

Michael Harris II and the Atlanta Braves will face the Los Angeles Dodgers at Truist Park, on Tuesday, Aug. 25 at 7:15 p.m. ET. Harris has +490 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Harris is hitting for a .294 BA, .320 OBP and .493 SLG with a 19.6% strikeout rate and a 3.6% walk rate. His OPS is .813 and he has scored 62 runs. In 500 plate appearances, he has hit 21 home runs and driven in 71 runs. Harris has recorded seven steals on 10 attempts. He hit a home run while going 1-for-5 in his previous game against the Brewers.

Tyler Glasnow (3-0) takes the mound for the Dodgers in his eighth start of the season. He has a 2.72 ERA in 39 2/3 innings pitched, with 49 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Michael Harris II

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