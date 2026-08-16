Michael Harris II And Braves Face Diamondbacks On Aug. 16

Harris is hitting for a .288 BA, .317 OBP and .484 SLG with a 19.9% strikeout rate and a 3.9% walk rate. His OPS is .801 and he has scored 59 runs. In 467 plate appearances, he has hit 20 home runs and driven in 68 runs. Harris has recorded six steals on nine attempts. In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0 for 3 with an RBI) against the Diamondbacks.

Mike Soroka (8-3 with a 2.92 ERA and 83 strikeouts in 86 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his 17th of the season.

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