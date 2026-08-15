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Michael Harris II
Atlanta Braves

Michael Harris II

Atlanta Braves • #23 CF

Michael Harris II And Braves Take On Diamondbacks On Aug. 15

Michael Harris II and his Atlanta Braves will square off against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Truist Park, on Saturday, Aug. 15 at 7:15 p.m. ET. Harris has +390 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Harris is hitting for a .290 BA, .319 OBP and .488 SLG with a 19.6% strikeout rate and a 3.9% walk rate. His OPS is .806 and he has scored 59 runs. In 464 plate appearances, he has hit 20 home runs and driven in 67 runs. Harris has recorded six steals on nine attempts. In his last game, he went 1 for 3 against the Diamondbacks.

Eduardo Rodriguez gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his 25th of the season. He is 11-4 with a 2.70 ERA and 101 strikeouts through 143 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Michael Harris II

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