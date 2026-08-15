Michael Harris II And Braves Take On Diamondbacks On Aug. 15

Harris is hitting for a .290 BA, .319 OBP and .488 SLG with a 19.6% strikeout rate and a 3.9% walk rate. His OPS is .806 and he has scored 59 runs. In 464 plate appearances, he has hit 20 home runs and driven in 67 runs. Harris has recorded six steals on nine attempts. In his last game, he went 1 for 3 against the Diamondbacks.

Eduardo Rodriguez gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his 25th of the season. He is 11-4 with a 2.70 ERA and 101 strikeouts through 143 1/3 innings pitched.

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