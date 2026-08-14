Michael Harris II And Braves Play Diamondbacks On Aug. 14

Harris is hitting for a .290 BA, .319 OBP and .489 SLG with a 19.5% strikeout rate and a 3.9% walk rate. His OPS is .807 and he has scored 59 runs. In 461 plate appearances, he has hit 20 home runs and driven in 67 runs. Harris has recorded six steals on nine attempts. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 4) against the Mets.

Brandon Pfaadt (6-1 with a 3.36 ERA and 54 strikeouts in 85 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his 12th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.