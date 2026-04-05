Michael Harris II And Braves Square Off Against Diamondbacks On April 5

Harris is hitting for a .229 BA, .250 OBP and .343 SLG with a 16.7% strikeout rate and a 2.8% walk rate. His OPS is .593 and he has scored three runs. In 36 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in five runs. In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.

The Diamondbacks will look to Brandon Pfaadt (0-0) in his second start of the season.

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