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Michael Harris II
Atlanta Braves

Michael Harris II

Atlanta Braves • #23 CF

Michael Harris II And Braves Take On Cubs On May 13

Michael Harris II and his Atlanta Braves will square off against the Chicago Cubs at Truist Park, on Wednesday, May 13 at 7:15 p.m. ET. Harris has +490 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday evening.

What It Means

Harris is hitting for a .311 BA, .338 OBP and .508 SLG with an 18.7% strikeout rate and a 4.3% walk rate. His OPS is .846 and he has scored 15 runs. In 139 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 23 runs. Harris has recorded two steals on two attempts. In his previous appearance, he went 1 for 4 against the Cubs.

Shota Imanaga gets the start for the Cubs, his ninth of the season. He is 4-2 with a 2.28 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 47 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Michael Harris II

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