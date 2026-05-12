Michael Harris II And Braves Face Cubs On May 12

Harris is hitting for a .313 BA, .341 OBP and .516 SLG with an 18.5% strikeout rate and a 4.4% walk rate. His OPS is .856 and he has scored 15 runs. In 135 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 23 runs. Harris has recorded two steals on two attempts. He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Dodgers.

Colin Rea (4-1 with a 4.03 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 38 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Cubs, his sixth of the season.

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