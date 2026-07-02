Michael Harris II And Braves Play Cardinals On July 2

Harris is hitting for a .293 BA, .329 OBP and .488 SLG with a 19.9% strikeout rate and a 5% walk rate. His OPS is .817 and he has scored 37 runs. In 301 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs and driven in 44 runs. Harris has recorded five steals on six attempts. In his previous game, he went 1 for 4 with an RBI against the Cardinals.

Dustin May gets the start for the Cardinals, his 16th of the season. He is 5-6 with a 4.30 ERA and 77 strikeouts through 83 2/3 innings pitched.

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