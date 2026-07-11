Michael Harris II And Braves Play Cardinals On July 11

Harris is hitting for a .301 BA, .331 OBP and .497 SLG with a 20.6% strikeout rate and a 4.4% walk rate. His OPS is .828 and he has scored 45 runs. In 344 plate appearances, he has hit 16 home runs and driven in 53 runs. Harris has recorded six steals on seven attempts. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 4) against the Cardinals.

Matthew Liberatore (4-6) gets the starting nod for the Cardinals in his 19th start of the season. He's put together a 5.34 ERA in 87 2/3 innings pitched, with 82 strikeouts.

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