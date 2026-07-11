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Michael Harris II
Atlanta Braves

Michael Harris II

Atlanta Braves • #23 CF

Michael Harris II And Braves Play Cardinals On July 11

Michael Harris II and the Atlanta Braves will take on the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, on Saturday, July 11 at 7:15 p.m. ET. Harris has +630 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Harris is hitting for a .301 BA, .331 OBP and .497 SLG with a 20.6% strikeout rate and a 4.4% walk rate. His OPS is .828 and he has scored 45 runs. In 344 plate appearances, he has hit 16 home runs and driven in 53 runs. Harris has recorded six steals on seven attempts. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 4) against the Cardinals.

Matthew Liberatore (4-6) gets the starting nod for the Cardinals in his 19th start of the season. He's put together a 5.34 ERA in 87 2/3 innings pitched, with 82 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Michael Harris II

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