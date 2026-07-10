Michael Harris II And Braves Take On Cardinals On July 10

Harris is hitting for a .304 BA, .335 OBP and .503 SLG with a 20.6% strikeout rate and a 4.4% walk rate. His OPS is .838 and he has scored 45 runs. In 340 plate appearances, he has hit 16 home runs and driven in 53 runs. Harris has recorded six steals on seven attempts. In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-6) against the Pirates.

Kyle Leahy makes the start for the Cardinals, his 18th of the season. He is 7-4 with a 3.86 ERA and 73 strikeouts in 86 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.