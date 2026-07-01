Michael Harris II And Braves Face Cardinals On July 1

Harris is hitting for a .294 BA, .330 OBP and .491 SLG with a 20.2% strikeout rate and a 5.1% walk rate. His OPS is .821 and he has scored 37 runs. In 297 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs and driven in 43 runs. Harris has recorded five steals on six attempts. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3) against the Cardinals.

The Cardinals are sending Michael McGreevy (3-6) out to make his 17th start of the season. He is 3-6 with a 3.12 ERA and 57 strikeouts through 89 1/3 innings pitched.

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