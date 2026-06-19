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Michael Harris II
Atlanta Braves

Michael Harris II

Atlanta Braves • #23 CF

Michael Harris II And Braves Face Brewers On June 19

Michael Harris II and his Atlanta Braves will square off against the Milwaukee Brewers at Truist Park, on Friday, June 19 at 7:15 p.m. ET. Harris has +420 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Harris is hitting for a .306 BA, .340 OBP and .514 SLG with a 20.1% strikeout rate and a 4.6% walk rate. His OPS is .854 and he has scored 35 runs. In 259 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs and driven in 41 runs. He reached base in his only plate appearance in his previous game against the Giants.

Jacob Misiorowski gets the start for the Brewers, his 15th of the season. He is 8-2 with a 1.34 ERA and 131 strikeouts in 87 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Michael Harris II

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