Michael Harris II And Braves Face Blue Jays On June 3

Harris is hitting for a .306 BA, .339 OBP and .526 SLG with an 18.6% strikeout rate and a 4.5% walk rate. His OPS is .866 and he has scored 29 runs. In 221 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 37 runs. Harris has recorded three steals on four attempts. In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Blue Jays.

Patrick Corbin makes the start for the Blue Jays, his 11th of the season. He is 2-1 with a 3.65 ERA and 36 strikeouts in 49 1/3 innings pitched.

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