Michael Harris II And Braves Play Blue Jays On June 2

Harris is hitting for a .307 BA, .341 OBP and .527 SLG with an 18.9% strikeout rate and a 4.6% walk rate. His OPS is .868 and he has scored 28 runs. In 217 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs (19th in MLB) and driven in 36 runs. Harris has recorded three steals on four attempts. He strung together two hits (going 2 for 3) in his most recent game against the Reds.

Kevin Gausman (4-3) gets the starting nod for the Blue Jays in his 13th start of the season. He has a 3.26 ERA in 69 2/3 innings pitched, with 66 strikeouts.

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