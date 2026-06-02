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Michael Harris II
Atlanta Braves

Michael Harris II

Atlanta Braves • #23 CF

Michael Harris II And Braves Play Blue Jays On June 2

Michael Harris II and the Atlanta Braves will square off against the Toronto Blue Jays at Truist Park, on Tuesday, June 2 at 7:15 p.m. ET. Harris has +490 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Harris is hitting for a .307 BA, .341 OBP and .527 SLG with an 18.9% strikeout rate and a 4.6% walk rate. His OPS is .868 and he has scored 28 runs. In 217 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs (19th in MLB) and driven in 36 runs. Harris has recorded three steals on four attempts. He strung together two hits (going 2 for 3) in his most recent game against the Reds.

Kevin Gausman (4-3) gets the starting nod for the Blue Jays in his 13th start of the season. He has a 3.26 ERA in 69 2/3 innings pitched, with 66 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Michael Harris II

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