Michael Conforto And Cubs Play Twins On July 17

Conforto is hitting for a .243 BA, .331 OBP and .486 SLG with a 29.4% strikeout rate and an 11.9% walk rate. His OPS is .817 and he has scored 20 runs. In 160 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 22 runs. In his last action (on July 10 against the Reds) he went 0 for 3.

Bailey Ober (6-3 with a 4.40 ERA and 51 strikeouts in 71 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Twins, his 14th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.