Michael Conforto And Cubs Square Off Against Royals On Aug. 9

Conforto is hitting for a .231 BA, .327 OBP and .457 SLG with a 29.1% strikeout rate and a 12.1% walk rate. His OPS is .783 and he has scored 24 runs. In 199 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 24 runs. In his most recent game, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Royals.

Randy Dobnak makes the start for the Royals, his fifth of the season. He is 2-0 with a 1.16 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 31 2/3 innings pitched.

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