FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAF

Explore NBA

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Michael Conforto
Chicago Cubs

Michael Conforto

Chicago Cubs • #20 LF

Michael Conforto And Cubs Square Off Against Royals On Aug. 9

Michael Conforto and his Chicago Cubs will face the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, on Sunday, Aug. 9 at 2:10 p.m. ET. Conforto has +420 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday afternoon.

What It Means

Conforto is hitting for a .231 BA, .327 OBP and .457 SLG with a 29.1% strikeout rate and a 12.1% walk rate. His OPS is .783 and he has scored 24 runs. In 199 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 24 runs. In his most recent game, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Royals.

Randy Dobnak makes the start for the Royals, his fifth of the season. He is 2-0 with a 1.16 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 31 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Michael Conforto

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Chicago CubsRecent Chicago Cubs Player News

View All Chicago Cubs Player News