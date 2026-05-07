Michael Conforto And Cubs Take On Reds On May 7

Conforto is hitting for a .303 BA, .415 OBP and .515 SLG with a 26.8% strikeout rate and a 17.1% walk rate. His OPS is .930 and he has scored six runs. In 41 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in six runs. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 1) against the Reds.

Rhett Lowder (3-2 with a 5.09 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 35 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Reds, his eighth of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.