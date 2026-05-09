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Michael Conforto
Chicago Cubs

Michael Conforto

Chicago Cubs • #20 LF

Michael Conforto And Cubs Square Off Against Rangers On May 9

Michael Conforto and the Chicago Cubs will take on the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, on Saturday, May 9 at 7:05 p.m. ET. Conforto has +440 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday evening.

What It Means

Conforto is hitting for a .375 BA, .480 OBP and .675 SLG with a 24% strikeout rate and an 18% walk rate. His OPS is 1.155 and he has scored nine runs. In 50 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in eight runs. In his most recent game, he strung together two hits (going 2 for 4 with a double) against the Rangers.

Jack Leiter gets the start for the Rangers, his eighth of the season. He is 1-3 with a 5.45 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 38 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Michael Conforto

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