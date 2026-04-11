Michael Conforto And Cubs Square Off Against Pirates On April 11

Conforto is hitting for a .250 BA, .400 OBP and .313 SLG with a 35% strikeout rate and a 20% walk rate. His OPS is .713 and he has scored two runs. In 20 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in three runs. He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Rays.

Braxton Ashcraft (1-1) starts for the Pirates, his third this season.

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