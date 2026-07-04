Michael Conforto And Cubs Take On Cardinals On July 4

Conforto is hitting for a .240 BA, .333 OBP and .488 SLG with a 28.5% strikeout rate and a 12.5% walk rate. His OPS is .821 and he has scored 19 runs. In 144 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 21 runs. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 4) against the Cardinals.

Kyle Leahy gets the start for the Cardinals, his 17th of the season. He is 6-4 with a 4.09 ERA and 67 strikeouts in 81 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.