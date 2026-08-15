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Michael Conforto
Chicago Cubs

Michael Conforto

Chicago Cubs • #20 LF

Michael Conforto And Cubs Face Cardinals On Aug. 15

Michael Conforto and the Chicago Cubs will take on the St. Louis Cardinals at Wrigley Field, on Saturday, Aug. 15 at 2:20 p.m. ET. Conforto has +490 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

Conforto is hitting for a .230 BA, .321 OBP and .443 SLG with a 29.7% strikeout rate and an 11.8% walk rate. His OPS is .763 and he has scored 24 runs. In 212 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 27 runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0 for 3) against the Nationals.

Michael McGreevy (4-9) gets the starting nod for the Cardinals in his 24th start of the season. He has a 3.64 ERA in 126 2/3 innings pitched, with 85 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Michael Conforto

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