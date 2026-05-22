Michael Conforto And Cubs Face Astros On May 22

Conforto is hitting for a .322 BA, .431 OBP and .610 SLG with a 23.6% strikeout rate and a 16.7% walk rate. His OPS is 1.041 and he has scored 11 runs. In 72 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 11 runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0 for 1) against the Brewers.

Spencer Arrighetti (5-1) takes the mound for the Astros in his seventh start of the season. He has a 1.50 ERA in 36 2/3 innings pitched, with 35 strikeouts.

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