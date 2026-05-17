Michael Busch And Cubs Square Off Against White Sox On May 17

Busch is hitting for a .232 BA, .350 OBP and .354 SLG with a 22.3% strikeout rate and a 14.7% walk rate. His OPS is .704 and he has scored 19 runs. In 197 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 24 runs. In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the White Sox.

The White Sox will send Erick Fedde (0-4) to the mound for his seventh start of the season. He is 0-4 with a 3.77 ERA and 26 strikeouts through 43 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.