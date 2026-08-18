Michael Busch And Cubs Square Off Against White Sox On Aug. 18
Michael Busch and the Chicago Cubs will face the Chicago White Sox at Wrigley Field, on Tuesday, Aug. 18 at 8:05 p.m. ET. Busch has +470 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.
What It Means
Busch is hitting for a .243 BA, .350 OBP and .383 SLG with a 22.1% strikeout rate and a 12.4% walk rate. His OPS is .733 and he has scored 52 runs. In 557 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs and driven in 63 runs. In his last game he had a hitless showing (0 for 5) against the White Sox.
Bryan Hudson makes the start for the White Sox, his seventh of the season. He is 3-4 with a 3.14 ERA and 50 strikeouts in 51 2/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.