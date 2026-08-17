Michael Busch And Cubs Square Off Against White Sox On Aug. 17

Busch is hitting for a .246 BA, .353 OBP and .387 SLG with a 22.3% strikeout rate and a 12.5% walk rate. His OPS is .740 and he has scored 52 runs. In 552 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs and driven in 63 runs. He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Cardinals.

Luis Castillo (4-9 with a 4.96 ERA and 101 strikeouts in 110 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the White Sox, his 20th of the season.

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