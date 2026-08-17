Michael Busch And Cubs Square Off Against White Sox On Aug. 17
Michael Busch and the Chicago Cubs will face the Chicago White Sox at Wrigley Field, on Monday, Aug. 17 at 8:05 p.m. ET. Busch has +440 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.
What It Means
Busch is hitting for a .246 BA, .353 OBP and .387 SLG with a 22.3% strikeout rate and a 12.5% walk rate. His OPS is .740 and he has scored 52 runs. In 552 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs and driven in 63 runs. He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Cardinals.
Luis Castillo (4-9 with a 4.96 ERA and 101 strikeouts in 110 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the White Sox, his 20th of the season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.