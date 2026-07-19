Michael Busch And Cubs Face Twins On July 19

Busch is hitting for a .239 BA, .367 OBP and .400 SLG with a 22.6% strikeout rate and a 14.8% walk rate. His OPS is .767 and he has scored 42 runs. In 433 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 51 runs. In his most recent game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Twins.

Zebby Matthews makes the start for the Twins, his 12th of the season. He is 4-6 with a 4.57 ERA and 54 strikeouts in 67 2/3 innings pitched.

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