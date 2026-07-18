Michael Busch And Cubs Square Off Against Twins On July 18

Busch is hitting for a .239 BA, .367 OBP and .393 SLG with a 22.2% strikeout rate and a 14.7% walk rate. His OPS is .760 and he has scored 40 runs. In 428 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 50 runs. He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Twins.

Taj Bradley aims for his 10th win when he gets the start for the Twins, his 19th of the season. He is 9-3 with a 3.59 ERA and 118 strikeouts in 102 2/3 innings pitched.

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