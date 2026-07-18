Michael Busch And Cubs Square Off Against Twins On July 18
Michael Busch and his Chicago Cubs will take on the Minnesota Twins at Wrigley Field, on Saturday, July 18 at 2:20 p.m. ET. Busch has +480 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday morning.
What It Means
Busch is hitting for a .239 BA, .367 OBP and .393 SLG with a 22.2% strikeout rate and a 14.7% walk rate. His OPS is .760 and he has scored 40 runs. In 428 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 50 runs. He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Twins.
Taj Bradley aims for his 10th win when he gets the start for the Twins, his 19th of the season. He is 9-3 with a 3.59 ERA and 118 strikeouts in 102 2/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.