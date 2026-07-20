Michael Busch And Cubs Face Tigers On July 20

Busch is hitting for a .244 BA, .370 OBP and .403 SLG with a 22.6% strikeout rate and a 14.6% walk rate. His OPS is .773 and he has scored 44 runs. In 438 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 52 runs. In his most recent appearance, he had three hits (going 3 for 5 with an RBI) against the Twins.

Jack Flaherty makes the start for the Tigers, his 19th of the season. He is 3-8 with a 4.48 ERA and 98 strikeouts in 82 1/3 innings pitched.

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