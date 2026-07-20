Michael Busch And Cubs Face Tigers On July 20
Michael Busch and the Chicago Cubs will square off against the Detroit Tigers at Wrigley Field, on Monday, July 20 at 8:05 p.m. ET. Busch has +255 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.
What It Means
Busch is hitting for a .244 BA, .370 OBP and .403 SLG with a 22.6% strikeout rate and a 14.6% walk rate. His OPS is .773 and he has scored 44 runs. In 438 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 52 runs. In his most recent appearance, he had three hits (going 3 for 5 with an RBI) against the Twins.
Jack Flaherty makes the start for the Tigers, his 19th of the season. He is 3-8 with a 4.48 ERA and 98 strikeouts in 82 1/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.