Michael Busch And Cubs Square Off Against Royals On Aug. 9

Busch is hitting for a .244 BA, .356 OBP and .391 SLG with a 22.2% strikeout rate and a 12.9% walk rate. His OPS is .746 and he has scored 50 runs. In 526 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs and driven in 63 runs. In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Royals.

Randy Dobnak (2-0 with a 1.16 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 31 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Royals, his fifth of the season.

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