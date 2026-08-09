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Michael Busch
Chicago Cubs

Michael Busch

Chicago Cubs • #29 1B

Michael Busch And Cubs Square Off Against Royals On Aug. 9

Michael Busch and the Chicago Cubs will square off against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, on Sunday, Aug. 9 at 2:10 p.m. ET. Busch has +430 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Busch is hitting for a .244 BA, .356 OBP and .391 SLG with a 22.2% strikeout rate and a 12.9% walk rate. His OPS is .746 and he has scored 50 runs. In 526 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs and driven in 63 runs. In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Royals.

Randy Dobnak (2-0 with a 1.16 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 31 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Royals, his fifth of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Michael Busch

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