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Michael Busch
Chicago Cubs

Michael Busch

Chicago Cubs • #29 1B

Michael Busch And Cubs Take On Royals On Aug. 7

Michael Busch and his Chicago Cubs will square off against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, on Friday, Aug. 7 at 8:10 p.m. ET. Busch has +500 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Busch is hitting for a .241 BA, .352 OBP and .390 SLG with a 22.6% strikeout rate and a 13% walk rate. His OPS is .742 and he has scored 50 runs. In 517 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs and driven in 63 runs. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 4) against the Blue Jays.

Daniel Lynch starts for the first time this season for the Royals.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Michael Busch

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