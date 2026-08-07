Michael Busch And Cubs Take On Royals On Aug. 7

Busch is hitting for a .241 BA, .352 OBP and .390 SLG with a 22.6% strikeout rate and a 13% walk rate. His OPS is .742 and he has scored 50 runs. In 517 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs and driven in 63 runs. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 4) against the Blue Jays.

Daniel Lynch starts for the first time this season for the Royals.

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