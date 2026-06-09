Michael Busch And Cubs Play Rockies On June 9

Busch is hitting for a .246 BA, .369 OBP and .390 SLG with a 23.3% strikeout rate and a 15% walk rate. His OPS is .759 and he has scored 27 runs. In 287 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 36 runs. He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-5) against the Giants.

Tomoyuki Sugano (5-4) takes the mound for the Rockies in his 13th start of the season. He has a 3.98 ERA in 63 1/3 innings pitched, with 36 strikeouts.

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