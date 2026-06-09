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Michael Busch
Chicago Cubs

Michael Busch

Chicago Cubs • #29 1B

Michael Busch And Cubs Play Rockies On June 9

Michael Busch and the Chicago Cubs will square off against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, on Tuesday, June 9 at 8:40 p.m. ET. Busch has +320 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Busch is hitting for a .246 BA, .369 OBP and .390 SLG with a 23.3% strikeout rate and a 15% walk rate. His OPS is .759 and he has scored 27 runs. In 287 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 36 runs. He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-5) against the Giants.

Tomoyuki Sugano (5-4) takes the mound for the Rockies in his 13th start of the season. He has a 3.98 ERA in 63 1/3 innings pitched, with 36 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Michael Busch

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