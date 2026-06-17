Michael Busch And Cubs Take On Rockies On June 17

Busch is hitting for a .248 BA, .379 OBP and .405 SLG with a 23% strikeout rate and a 15.5% walk rate. His OPS is .783 and he has scored 31 runs. In 322 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 42 runs. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 3) against the Rockies.

Sean Sullivan (0-0) pitches for the Rockies to make his second start of the season.

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