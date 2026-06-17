Michael Busch And Cubs Take On Rockies On June 17
Michael Busch and his Chicago Cubs will face the Colorado Rockies at Wrigley Field, on Wednesday, June 17 at 8:05 p.m. ET. Busch has +490 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.
What It Means
Busch is hitting for a .248 BA, .379 OBP and .405 SLG with a 23% strikeout rate and a 15.5% walk rate. His OPS is .783 and he has scored 31 runs. In 322 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 42 runs. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 3) against the Rockies.
Sean Sullivan (0-0) pitches for the Rockies to make his second start of the season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.