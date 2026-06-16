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Michael Busch
Chicago Cubs

Michael Busch

Chicago Cubs • #29 1B

Michael Busch And Cubs Face Rockies On June 16

Michael Busch and the Chicago Cubs will face the Colorado Rockies at Wrigley Field, on Tuesday, June 16 at 8:05 p.m. ET. Busch has +420 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Busch is hitting for a .251 BA, .381 OBP and .409 SLG with a 23% strikeout rate and a 15.4% walk rate. His OPS is .790 and he has scored 31 runs. In 318 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 42 runs. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 2) against the Rockies.

Ryan Feltner makes the start for the Rockies, his ninth of the season. He is 2-2 with a 5.20 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 36 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Michael Busch

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