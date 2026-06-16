Michael Busch And Cubs Face Rockies On June 16

Busch is hitting for a .251 BA, .381 OBP and .409 SLG with a 23% strikeout rate and a 15.4% walk rate. His OPS is .790 and he has scored 31 runs. In 318 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 42 runs. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 2) against the Rockies.

Ryan Feltner makes the start for the Rockies, his ninth of the season. He is 2-2 with a 5.20 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 36 1/3 innings pitched.

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